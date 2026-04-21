Brooklyn Man Arrested In New Windsor Police In $30K Elder Scam

A New Windsor senior nearly lost $30,000 in a scam, but police stepped in before it was too late. Here’s how the suspect was caught.

It's rare, but the Town of New Windsor Police Department says it arrested an elder scammer.

Elder Scam Arrest In New Windsor, New York

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The New Windsor Police Officers and Detectives responded to what's described as a "local financial institution" for an elderly male who had received a phone call from an alleged representative from “Apple” who was demanding $30,000 in U.S. currency for unauthorized charges.

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The call came from a 202 area code, which is from Washington, D.C. The unnamed New Windsor resident realized it was a scam and called the police.

After the cops were looped in, a meeting was set up with the suspect and victim.

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When the alleged suspect, 46-year-old Wenxi Wang of Brooklyn, showed up to collect money in New Windsor, he was arrested by police, officials say. He was charged with Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd, a Class E Felony. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the New Windsor Justice Court on May 5.

“In today’s world, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant and aware of the many scams targeting our communities, especially our seniors, who too often are the victims of these calculated and devastating crimes. We have seen far too many cases where elderly individuals have lost their life savings to fraudsters who prey on trust and fear," Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti stated.

The New Windsor Police Department is reminding the community to remain vigilant for scams and frauds and to report suspicious activity and phone calls to the police.

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