Red Lobster In Ulster County Demolished For New Chick-fil-A

The former Red Lobster in the Town of Ulster is officially gone, and something new is on the way. Plans are in place for a major new restaurant.

What’s coming next already has people talking!

Red Lobster In Ulster County, New York Demolished

Former Red Lobster Route 9 Poughkeepsie, NY CJ loading...

In May 2024, the Red Lobster location at 1 Miron Lane, at the corner of U.S. Route 9W, in the Town of Ulster, closed down after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The closure was part of 100 locations nationwide, including across New York State.

On Monday, April 20, the building was fully demolished.

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It's officially the end of an era. But Hudson Valley residents are very excited about what's coming to the former Red Lobster location.

Chick-Fil-A Is Coming To Ulster County

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Early last year, the Ulster County planning board approved plans to open up Chick-Fil-A at the former Red Lobster location.

The approved plan included tearing down the old building and replacing it with a brand new Chick-fil-A with a drive-thru.

The plan approved the construction of a 5,198-square-foot Chick-fil-A featuring a two-lane drive-thru, dual ordering kiosks, and over 100 parking spaces.

First Non-Thruway Location In Ulster County

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This is exciting news for fans of Chick-Fil-A. Once complete it will be the first standalone location in Ulster County.

The only Chick-fil-A currently operating in Ulster County is in the Plattekill Travel Plaza (Mile Post 65 North), which is only accessible via the I-87 Thruway.

No official timeline has been announced, but the hope is for a grand opening in late 2026.

Last year, the biggest Northeast Chick-fil-A opened up in Rockland County. Chick-Fil-A is also developing full restaurants in Orange and Dutchess counties.

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Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

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