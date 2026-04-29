Small Army Of Secret Service On High-Alert In New York Today

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, police, the Secret Service, and more will be on high alert in New York today.

A "small army" of hundreds of agents from the Secret Service, the FBI, the NYPD, and the Port Authority Police is coordinating a 24-hour plan in New York.

Small Army To Manage High-Threat In New York Wednesday

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Security is high ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to New York City on Wednesday.

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A 24-hour operations center is set up to manage a high-threat environment. Secret Service officials say they are confident all proper security measures are in place for the royal visit, even with nerves a little higher following the recent shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The Secret Service is working with the NYPD, FDNY, and the Port Authority Police, as well as UK law enforcement.

What New Yorkers Should Expect

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New Yorkers in New York City should expect gridlock traffic and a heavy police presence throughout New York City. Lower Manhattan, Midtown Manhattan, and Harlem are expected to be the worst areas.

Street closures are also expected along motorcade routes while barricades are in place around key stops.

New Yorkers can also expect to see armored vehicles, counter-assault teams, and counter-snipers monitoring rooftops and windows.

Public viewing areas near the landmarks will likely have security screenings similar to airport security.

Where The British Royals Will Be

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The British Royals are expected to make stops at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, a Harlem Community Visit, the New York Public Library, Rockefeller Center, and Christie's.

This historic visit is the first by a reigning British monarch to New York since 2010. It's part of a four-day U.S. tour to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

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