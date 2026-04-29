New Yorkers Told To Stop Drinking Coffee 1st Thing In The Morning
Here's something worth trying tomorrow morning.
Before you reach for your coffee, grab a glass of water first
A Doctor Says You Should Be Drinking Water Before Your Morning Coffee. Here's Why.
If you're like me, you make a coffee as soon as you wake up. But a Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist says you might want to grab a glass of water first.
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Dr. Adrienna Jirik explains that during a typical eight-hour night of sleep, your body loses somewhere between 300 and 400 milliliters of water.
You're breathing all night, your skin is sweating, and by the time your alarm goes off, you're already running a deficit before the day has even started.
"I tell patients to drink at least a cup of water when they wake up in the morning," Dr. Jirik said. "You don't really know what's going to happen for the rest of the day. We're all guilty of not drinking enough water."
Key Reasons Why You Should Drink Water After A Full Night's Sleep
Beyond rehydrating after sleep, she says drinking water first thing can help boost your metabolism, improve digestion, and even help prevent urinary tract infections.
The temperature of the water doesn't matter. The doctor says what matters most is that you're actually drinking something.
If you're not a water person, she says a non-caffeinated tea or a small glass of juice works too. Fruit, sparkling or carbonated water works as well.
Why You Should Have Water Before Coffee
According to Dr. Jirik, you're already dehydrated when you wake up. Caffeine has a diuretic effect, so you can actually make you lose more fluid before you've had a chance to replenish.
The main thing to avoid first thing in the morning is going straight for something heavily caffeinated. Once you've had your glass of water, go for that coffee!
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Gallery Credit: Samm Adams