New Windsor Woman Found Bleeding On Road, New York Man Arrested

A woman was found badly bleeding from her neck along a road near many businesses in Orange County.

A 40-year-old man from the Bronx was soon found and arrested.

New Windsor, New York, Woman Found Bleeding On Road

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Police found an unnamed woman on Saturday just before 3 a.m., near 158 Windsor Highway, bleeding badly from her neck.

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First responders found her with a "severe" cut to her neck. Police officers on the scene and "immediately rendered life-saving measures to control the major bleeding."

She was then taken by New Windsor EMS to Montefiore-St.Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York. Her condition hasn't been released.

Bronx, New York Man Charged With Attempted Murder

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Police allege the woman was cut in her neck during a domestic incident.

"Further interviews revealed that a domestic incident had taken place, culminating in the female victim suffering a deep laceration to her neck," the New Windsor Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

Cops ended up arresting 40-year-old Bronx resident Julio Munoz, charging him with:

Attempted Murder 2nd Degree, a Class B Violent Felony,

Assault 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a Class D Violent Felony,

Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a Class D Felony,

Aggravated Family Offense, a Class E Felony.

Police didn't say how their investigation led to Munoz's arrest. He was remanded to Orange County Jail.

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