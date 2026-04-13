New York Is In For A Brutal Record-Breaking Summer

This week, it's going to feel like summer across the Hudson Valley. But it's really just a mild preview of what's to come when summer really arrives.

If you're hoping for a mild summer, the Old Farmer's Almanac has some bad news.

The Old Farmer's Almanac Says New York Is In For A Brutal Summer

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For Hudson Valley residents, the forecast is pretty straightforward. It's going to be a scorcher.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a hot and dry summer for New York State and the Northeast in 2026, with potentially record-breaking heat waves expected at multiple points throughout the season.

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The most brutal stretches are expected in early to mid-June and again in early and late July, as well as early August.

When To Expect The Worst Of It

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Mark these windows on your calendar. Late June, mid-July, and early August are the periods the Almanac is flagging as the most extreme heat.

Those are the stretches where heat records could potentially be broken.

Split Forecast For New York State

New York State actually gets a split forecast.

The southern part of the state, including the Hudson Valley, is looking at hot and dry conditions. Further north, wetter weather is expected.

Come September, the Almanac predicts things will cool down and dry out across the board.

What You Should Do Now

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The Almanac recommends getting ahead of the heat before it arrives.

If you've been putting off getting your air conditioner serviced, stop putting it off.

If you have a garden, lay down mulch and set up drip irrigation early. A dry summer is going to be tough on landscaping.

Of course, it's worth noting that no forecast, including the Old Farmer's Almanac, is a guarantee. But if they're right, this summer is not one to be caught unprepared for.

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