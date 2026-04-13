In-N-Out Just Breaks Massive Silence On New York Expansion Plans

The beloved burger chain is expanding east and just confirmed details about expanding to New York State.

In-N-Out was recently named the best burger chain in America. The West Coast-based chain beat out 41 other U.S. restaurants, despite only being located in 11 states.

In-N-Out Expands East

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In-N-Out is opening up eateries across Tennessee this year and establishing an "Eastern Territory" headquarters in Franklin, TN.

The company also just announced other new locations in New Mexico, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Idaho.

In-N-Out is also going to open a three-story location directly on the Las Vegas strip.

In-N-Out CEO Comments On East Coast Expansion

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New Yorkers who have feasted on In-N-Out while traveling out west have hoped for years that they could enjoy a double-double animal style (IYKYK) close to home.

While discussing its new locations, In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson was asked about expanding to New York or somewhere on the East Coast.

Sadly, it's a hard no.

"We won't compromise on quality just to expand," she said when questioned about an East Coast expansion.

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The 43-year-old said she doesn't see In-N-Out "being on the East Coast in my lifetime."

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In-N-Out's brand is built on the rule that nothing is ever frozen. Every restaurant has to be within a one-day drive of one of the chain's patty-making facilities, roughly 300 to 500 miles.

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. CLICK HERE to find out more.

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