Upstate New York Family In Crisis After Sudden Detention

An upstate New York woman is asking for help after she says her husband was detained during what she describes as a routine annual immigration check-in.

She says she's now left alone to care for their two young children.

Hudson Valley Family in Crisis After Father Detained at Immigration Check-In

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Arianna Soto Atencio, of Columbia County, says her husband, Samuel, was simply showing up for a scheduled immigration appointment when he was taken into custody. She says he has never broken the law.

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"He was just following the law," Arianna wrote in a GoFundMe post. "He is a great father and husband, and due to these strict and inhumane policies, my husband was targeted."

With Samuel detained, Arianna says she's struggling to cover basic expenses for herself, an 18-month-old, and a daughter. She says she hasn't been able to find childcare, which has made finding work impossible. She's also facing an unpaid tax bill.

"An important pillar of my family has been abruptly taken, and it is affecting my family's well-being," she wrote.

Columbia County Woman Says Husband Was Detained At Routine Immigration Check-In, Pleads For Help

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The GoFundMe has raised over $1,000 so far. Donations are going toward food, bills, and legal fees.

ICE has not commented on the case.

If you'd like to help the family, CLICK HERE.

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