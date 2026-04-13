New York Hosting Secret Wedding For Swift And Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be in an Empire State of Mind.

The wedding date for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has reportedly been confirmed.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married In New York

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Multiple reports say that Swift and Kelce have changed plans for their wedding and will now tie the knot in New York State.

Earl reports suggested the power couple planned to get married on June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island. Swift owns a mansion in Rhode Island.

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The couple reportedly changed plans and shifted to a venue in New York to accommodate a larger guest list. The pair have been together since 2023 and got engaged in August 2025.

Wedding Set For Fourth Of July Weekend In New York City

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Reports say the couple is now moving to a large and more private venue in New York City to accommodate an A-list guest list.

They are set to get married on Friday, July 3 in New York City. The chosen date falls on the Fourth of July weekend, which is famously Swift's favorite holiday.

The exact location hasn't been announced. But reports say it will be indoors at an arena or museum-like space or a historic hall capable of hosting an estimated 150 A-list guests indoors.

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The couple has yet to confirm the details, but reports say save-the-date notices have been sent out. Guests are reportedly required to sign strict NDAs and follow a no-phone policy to prevent photos from leaking.

Swift reportedly wants an indoor ceremony to ensure total control over the environment and security.

Save the dates have been sent out. Around 150 close friends and family are expected to attend, including celebrities like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

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