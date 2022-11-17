New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects

Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men.

On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder.

Large Reward For City of Newburgh Murder Suspect

New York Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for a City of Newburgh murder.

The homicide happened on the sidewalk, in front of the apartment complex at 176 Lake Drive in Newburgh, New York on July 27, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

The main suspect is still unidentified, according to New York Crime Stoppers. Police describe the suspect as being a light-skinned black man who is around 16 to 18 years old and is possibly left-handed.

Police Seek Answers After Orange County, New York Murder

The unknown suspect shot the victim twice in front of his home and attempted to shoot a witness that was fleeing the scene, officials say.

The victim, a 29-year-old Newburgh resident, sustained two gunshot wounds – one

to his upper chest, and another to his bicep, police say.

City of Newburgh Murder Suspects

The suspect was accompanied by Perry Gumbs Jr. whose current whereabouts also are unknown.

In the above photo, Gumbs is wearing the two-toned top while the unidentified suspect is wearing the shorts, according to New YOrk State Crime Stoppers.

A mug shot of Gumbs Jr. is below.

Both suspects arrived at the scene together and subsequently fled the scene together, police say.

"Anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, could solve this case," New York State Crime Stoppers stated in a press release. "Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hot Line (at) 1-866-313-8477. All callers remain anonymous."

New York State Crime Stoppers note the calls won't have caller ID or tracking.

