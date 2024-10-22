New York Must Brace For Massive Snowstorm Around These Dates
The Farmers' Almanac is "red flagging" these dates this winter when New York may deal with an "copious amounts of snow.
On Saturday, meteorologist Ben Noll released his 2024-25 Hudson Valley winter outlook.
2024-25 Hudson Valley Winter Outlook
Noll believes a snowier-than-normal winter is unlikely, but a few "well-timed" storms could lead to snow days.
He also provided the chances of above-normal snowfall for November through March.
Farmers' Almanac Winter Prediction For New York State
The Farmers' Almanac believes the upcoming winter in New York will likely be "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.
The Farmers' Almanac warns all in New York to "brace yourself" for a winter full of "rapid-fire storms." Some storms will bring snow, others rain with "little downtime."
Farmers' Almanac Expects Big Snowstorm In New York During These Dates
The Farmers' Almanac seems to agree with Noll's prediction about some "well-timed" storms as they are "red flagging” the final week of January in New York and the northeast.
An "active storm track" is expected to "deliver frequent bouts of heavy precipitation," and strong winds, officials say.
" We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live)," the Farmers' Almanac states.
The Old Farmer's Almanac believes the northeast, including New York State, will have its "snowiest periods" during other months. CLICK HERE to find out when.
