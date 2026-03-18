New York Could Ban Police From Working With ICE

New York could stop local police from working with ICE. Supporters say it builds trust. Critics say it puts communities at risk.

New York lawmakers want to block police cooperation with ICE. Here’s why the proposal is sparking major debate statewide.

New York Move To Cut ICE Ties With Police Ignites Fight

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New York lawmakers are pushing a plan that could dramatically change how immigration enforcement works across the state—and it’s already sparking strong reactions.

Under the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act, supported by Governor Kathy Hochul, local police departments would be largely banned from working with federal immigration authorities in civil cases.

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That includes holding detainees for ICE or sharing certain information unless required by law.

Hope Is To Rebuild Trust With Local Police, Immigrants

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Supporters argue this would rebuild trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities, encouraging people to report crimes without fear. They say local police should focus on public safety, not federal immigration enforcement.

Critics Disagree

Critics see it very differently.

They warn that the move could make it harder to remove dangerous individuals and limit coordination between agencies. Some also argue it puts more pressure on federal officers while tying the hands of local departments.

Only a small number of counties in New York still actively work with ICE. This proposal would end that practice statewide.

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