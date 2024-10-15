One of America's best restaurant chains actually helps out FEMA during natural disasters.

Scrolling on Instagram yesterday, I was shocked about a viral meme regarding Waffle House and FEMA.

"Waffle House has a Storm Center with an entire operations team that is so good at their job they assist FEMA during hurricanes," the viral post states.

Of course, you should never believe everything you read on social media.

This claim was so outlandish, that I had to research myself to see if this was true. I expected it to be "fake news," but I'm only writing this story because it's somehow real!

Verify This looked into the claim and found it to be "true."

“We have responded to hurricanes and the like for more than 30 years,” Vice President of food safety and public relations at Waffle House Njeri Boss said.

Waffle House even has it's own “Waffle House Index.”

Green: The restaurant is serving a full menu, a signal that damage in an area is limited and the lights are on.

The restaurant is serving a full menu, a signal that damage in an area is limited and the lights are on. Yellow: Limited menu, indicating power from a generator, at best, and low food supplies.

Limited menu, indicating power from a generator, at best, and low food supplies. Red: Restaurant is closed, a sign of severe damage in the area or unsafe conditions.

“If you get there and the Waffle House is closed?” FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said, according to Waffle House. “That’s really bad. That’s where you go to work.”

Waffle House Steps Up After Recent Hurricanes

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited the Waffle House Storm Center last week during recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene and preparation for Hurricane Milton.

"Thank you to the Waffle House Operations Team for your great work to prepare and inform the public during times like this," Kemp tweeted.

No Waffle House In New York State

Waffle House is beloved by diners across the nation. It was recently named the fourth best restaurant chain in America. Sadly, you can't find any in New York State.

Money appears to be the biggest reason why, according to Mashed.

The closest locations are in are in Pennsylvania.

New York is home to many of America's favorite food chains. See the full list below:

