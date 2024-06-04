A man walking with a can was gunned down late at night in the Hudson Valley. Police are asking for your help as they search for the shooter.

The man was shot shortly before midnight on Monday in Orange County.

Man With Cane Shot In Orange County, New York

Man With Cane Shot Outside George Washington's Headquarters

The shooting happened across the street from George Washington's Headquarters and a number of popular businesses, including Betty's Snack Bar and Seoul Kitchen, according to Google Maps.

Washington's Headquarters is the "first publicly owned historic site" and "where American history was made."

"In the critical months that General George Washington spent at Newburgh, he made some of his most important contributions to shaping the American republic," according to New York Parks.

Police and detectives were seen canvassing the entire block up toward Washington Street looking for evidence.

Man With Can Shot In Chest

Witnesses also told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video that after hearing three to five gunshots they found a man badly hurt on the ground.

He was walking in the area with a cane before the shooting.

Police on the scene confirmed the man was shot in the chest. He was rushed to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh.

His name wasn't released. No word on his condition as of Tuesday morning.

No Word On Suspects Or Motive

There's also no word on any suspects or a possible motive for the shooting, as of this writing.

New York State Police are helping the City of Newburgh Police Department in the investigation.

