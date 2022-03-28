New York Man Wearing Earphones Closes Down Hudson Valley Highway
Earphones are to blame for an accident in the Hudson Valley that forced police to shut down a highway.
A 69-year-old man from Ulster County was hit by a car while riding his bike. The injured bicyclist was charged following an investigation into the crash.
On Thursday around 12:20 p.m., members of the Saugerties Police Department responded to the area of 963 Kings Highway in Mount Marion for a 911 call reporting that a bicyclist had been struck by an automobile.
The investigation by the Saugerties Police Department determined a 69-year-old man from Mount Marion Park was bicycling north on Kings Highway when Day made an abrupt left turn into the path of a 2012 Kia Optima, also traveling north on Kings Highway, police say.
The impact of the collision between the vehicle and the bicycle knocked the 69-year-old Ulster County man off his bicycle and onto the pavement.
The 69-year-old was treated at the scene by members of the Mount Marion Fire Department and paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance, for leg and head injuries, then transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the Kingston Hospital.
He was not wearing a bicycle helmet, according to New York State Police
Police learned at the time of the collision, the man was wearing earbuds in both ears that were connected to an audio device.
Police believe this caused him to not hear the 2012 Kia Optima. The man also allegedly failed to exhibit any hand signal that he was going to make a left turn on Kings Highway.
The 69-year-old was given violations for failure to signal a turn and unlawful earphones.
New York State Police assisted in closing down traffic on Kings Highway during the investigation.