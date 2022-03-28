New York Man Wearing Earphones Closes Down Hudson Valley Highway

Earphones are to blame for an accident in the Hudson Valley that forced police to shut down a highway.

A 69-year-old man from Ulster County was hit by a car while riding his bike. The injured bicyclist was charged following an investigation into the crash.

On Thursday around 12:20 p.m., members of the Saugerties Police Department responded to the area of 963 Kings Highway in Mount Marion for a 911 call reporting that a bicyclist had been struck by an automobile.

Accident car crash with bicycle on road ,nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The investigation by the Saugerties Police Department determined a 69-year-old man from Mount Marion Park was bicycling north on Kings Highway when Day made an abrupt left turn into the path of a 2012 Kia Optima, also traveling north on Kings Highway, police say.

Google Google loading...

The impact of the collision between the vehicle and the bicycle knocked the 69-year-old Ulster County man off his bicycle and onto the pavement.

183133770 bizoo_n loading...

The 69-year-old was treated at the scene by members of the Mount Marion Fire Department and paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance, for leg and head injuries, then transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the Kingston Hospital.

He was not wearing a bicycle helmet, according to New York State Police

Police learned at the time of the collision, the man was wearing earbuds in both ears that were connected to an audio device.

Mobile airpods on wooden blurred background. Apple wireless earphones with charger box, chosen focus. All the rights for presented pho loading...

Police believe this caused him to not hear the 2012 Kia Optima. The man also allegedly failed to exhibit any hand signal that he was going to make a left turn on Kings Highway.

Google Google loading...

The 69-year-old was given violations for failure to signal a turn and unlawful earphones.

New York State Police assisted in closing down traffic on Kings Highway during the investigation.

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 stunning country living photos to prove it.

Harry Potter Inspired Airbnb In New York Welcomes Muggles

Never Do These 7 Things While Shopping In New York If you are going out to pick up some groceries today, here are 7 things that drive New Yorkers crazy.