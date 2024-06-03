New York Man Murdered Outside Hudson Valley Eatery, Help Needed

Police from the Hudson Valley need help as they search for the person responsible for killing a 55-year-old man outside a popular eatery.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is trying to hunt down the killer of a 55-year-old man. The shooting happened late Saturday night.

City Of Poughkeepsie, New York Investigation Under Investigation

Google Google loading...

On June 1, at 10:19 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie 911 was notified about shots fired in the area of 472 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Arriving officers were told they would find a person shot in the "top" part of the parking lot at 472 Main Street.

Arriving officers found a 55-year-old man who was shot.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Murdered Outside Kennedy Fried Chicken. Police Seek Answers

Google Google loading...

Kennedy Fried Chicken is located at 472 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, according to Google. The eatery has over 600 reviews on Google with 4.1 stars out of 5.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The 55-year-old was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he later died from injuries, police say. His name hasn't been released, but police confirmed he's from the City of Poughkeepsie.

City Of Poughkeepsie Police Ask For Help

Google Google loading...

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Keep Reading:

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety