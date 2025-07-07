Here’s What New York Quietly Changed On Independence Day

New York State made this major change this year on Independence Day.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation

Gov. Katy Hochul Issues Proclamation On Holiday In New York

Canva Canva loading...

On Friday, New Yorkers across the state celebrated America's Independence Day.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hochul issued a proclamation declaring "July 4 as Independence Day in the State of New York."

"New York State is proud of its crucial role in our nation's founding as the site of several major armed conflicts during the American Revolution; nearly one third of all battles during the war took place on New York soil," the proclamation reads. "Therefore, I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2025 as INDEPENDENCE DAY."

State Landmarks Lit Red, White, Blue

B Welber B Welber loading...

Hochul also confirmed that landmarks across New York State would be lit red, white, and blue. I drove across the Mid-Hudson Bridge on July 4th and noticed the red, white, and blue lights were flickering, like fireworks.

“We remember the principles that this great country was founded on — justice for all, equality and freedom,” Governor Hochul said. “As families and loved ones gather together to celebrate the July 4th holiday, we should also recognize the leaders who fought for those principles.”

Canva Canva loading...

Other landmarks lit up in celebration of Independence Day included:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

40 Outrageous Fireworks Names That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

40 Outrageous Fireworks Names That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real In states where fireworks are legal to purchase, stores have to rely on creative names to entice buyers. It's not like they can just go out and light off a test rocket to show customers.

Here are some of the best fireworks names we found when searching leading industry stores' online inventory. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Stay Safe This Fourth of July with These Fireworks Tips

Stay Safe This Fourth of July with These Fireworks Tips Fireworks safety tips from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to ensure that you, your friends, and your neighbors have a safe and happy 4th of July. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

How Do Fireworks Get Their Colors?