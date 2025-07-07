Here’s What New York Quietly Changed On Independence Day

Here’s What New York Quietly Changed On Independence Day

Canva

New York State made this major change this year on Independence Day.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation

Gov. Katy Hochul Issues Proclamation On Holiday In New York

Canva
loading...

On Friday, New Yorkers across the state celebrated America's Independence Day.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hochul issued a proclamation declaring "July 4 as Independence Day in the State of New York."

"New York State is proud of its crucial role in our nation's founding as the site of several major armed conflicts during the American Revolution; nearly one third of all battles during the war took place on New York soil," the proclamation reads. "Therefore, I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2025 as INDEPENDENCE DAY."

Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York

State Landmarks Lit Red, White, Blue

B Welber
loading...

Hochul also confirmed that landmarks across New York State would be lit red, white, and blue. I drove across the Mid-Hudson Bridge on July 4th and noticed the red, white, and blue lights were flickering, like fireworks.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

“We remember the principles that this great country was founded on — justice for all, equality and freedom,” Governor Hochul said. “As families and loved ones gather together to celebrate the July 4th holiday, we should also recognize the leaders who fought for those principles.”

Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York

Canva
loading...

Other landmarks lit up in celebration of Independence Day included:

  • 1WTC
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • Empire State Plaza
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • Lake Placid Olympic Center
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
  • Moynihan Train Hall

40 Outrageous Fireworks Names That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

40 Outrageous Fireworks Names That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

In states where fireworks are legal to purchase, stores have to rely on creative names to entice buyers. It's not like they can just go out and light off a test rocket to show customers.

Here are some of the best fireworks names we found when searching leading industry stores' online inventory.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Stay Safe This Fourth of July with These Fireworks Tips

Stay Safe This Fourth of July with These Fireworks Tips

Fireworks safety tips from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to ensure that you, your friends, and your neighbors have a safe and happy 4th of July.

Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

How Do Fireworks Get Their Colors?

How Do Fireworks Get Their Colors?

Besides being a fun fact to impress your friends during the finale, knowing what makes fireworks work is a reminder of just how intertwined our daily lives are with Earth’s natural resources. Some of these minerals are considered critical commodities, meaning they’re vital to modern life and can be difficult to source.
So the next time you see a shimmering white sparkle or a deep red bloom over the Mohawk River, you’ll know: there's real science, and some pretty rare elements behind all that beauty.
It all comes down to chemistry. When fireworks are launched, metallic compounds, also called mineral elements, are heated to really hot temperatures. And as they burn, they emit specific colors of light.
The more complex the mix, the more dazzling the display.

Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post