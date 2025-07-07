Here’s What New York Quietly Changed On Independence Day
New York State made this major change this year on Independence Day.
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation
Gov. Katy Hochul Issues Proclamation On Holiday In New York
On Friday, New Yorkers across the state celebrated America's Independence Day.
Hochul issued a proclamation declaring "July 4 as Independence Day in the State of New York."
"New York State is proud of its crucial role in our nation's founding as the site of several major armed conflicts during the American Revolution; nearly one third of all battles during the war took place on New York soil," the proclamation reads. "Therefore, I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2025 as INDEPENDENCE DAY."
State Landmarks Lit Red, White, Blue
Hochul also confirmed that landmarks across New York State would be lit red, white, and blue. I drove across the Mid-Hudson Bridge on July 4th and noticed the red, white, and blue lights were flickering, like fireworks.
“We remember the principles that this great country was founded on — justice for all, equality and freedom,” Governor Hochul said. “As families and loved ones gather together to celebrate the July 4th holiday, we should also recognize the leaders who fought for those principles.”
Other landmarks lit up in celebration of Independence Day included:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
