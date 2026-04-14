New York Takes New Approach To Prevent Youth Murders

New York is putting more money into stopping gun violence before it starts.

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced a new $5 million initiative aimed at creating safe spaces for young people in communities hit hardest by violence.

$5 Million to Stop Gun Violence In New York

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The program is called HOPE, which stands for Havens of Opportunity, Peace and Empowerment. The plan is to fund community-based organizations in communities hit hardest by violence.

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Areas can receive up to $1 million to either build or expand what the state calls “neighborhood havens.”

These spaces are meant to give kids and families a place to go during some of the highest-risk times of day, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and on weekends.

More Than Just Keeping Kids Off the Streets

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State officials say the focus is on more than just keeping people off the streets. The goal is to create environments that offer mentorship, job skills, and support services, all aimed at breaking cycles of violence.

The program will be run through the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and its Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The governor has made gun violence a major focus, with more than $1 billion already invested in prevention and enforcement programs since taking office.

“Public safety is my top priority, and our nation-leading gun laws and prevention programs are making real change across New York’s communities. In 2025, shootings fell to the lowest levels on record statewide. To build on that progress, we’re continuing to invest in the communities most impacted by gun violence,” Governor Hochul said.

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Other efforts include funding for street outreach programs, youth employment, and new proposals targeting illegal weapons like ghost guns and modified handguns.

State officials say the HOPE initiative is about stopping violence earlier by giving communities the tools and resources they need.

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