New York Issues Warning As State Deals With Wild Weather

Much need rain or snow is forecast for New York State.

Thursday morning, Hudson Valley residents woke up to much-needed rain.

Hochul Comments On Rain, Snow In New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul commented on the weather.

“Tonight, widespread rain, gusty winds and snow in the higher elevations are expected to begin across the State and continue through the weekend. This much-needed rain will help alleviate ongoing wildfires and current drought conditions, with up to two inches of rain expected in the Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Capital Regions," Hochul said.

Snow For Some Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Residents

The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Ulster County and Western Greene County.

As of this writing, 4 to 7 inches of snow is predicted for those areas, with up to 10 inches possible at higher elevations.

“Winter Weather Watches and Advisories have been issued for portions of Central NY, Mid-Hudson, Southern Tier and Capital regions starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. While New Yorkers are no strangers to winter weather, here are some helpful reminders to stay safe: monitor your local forecast, exercise caution and slow down if driving on wet and icy roads, be sure to have necessities on hand in case of power outages, and use proper, safe sources of heat to stay warm if needed," Hochul added.

Most of the Hudson Valley is expected to see rain mixed with a little bit of snow. Experts say, above freezing temperatures during the storm means that snow will have a difficult time sticking to roads throughout the rest of the region.

Rain Not Enough

due to the worst drought in around 22 years

All of the Hudson Valley is under a drought warning, due to the worst drought in around 22 years. Residents are told to conserve water.

The rain, or snow, is expected to relieve some of the strain it's not enough to fully erase the rainfall deficit, officials note.

