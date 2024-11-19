Drought Warning Issued In New York For 1st Time In Over 20 Years

A drought warning is now in place for most of New York until further notice.

Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a statewide drought watch due to the dry windy conditions and lack of rain for weeks

Drought Watch Issued For All Of New York State

Rain is forecasted for the end of this week. Officials say it will help, but it’s not likely enough to solve the extremely dry condition.

The drought watch is statewide and Gov. Hochul elevated 15 counties to drought warning status.

Counties under the drought warning are Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.

“Recent unseasonably warm weather and lack of precipitation have led to dry conditions for many counties in New York, resulting in Hudson Valley and New York City area counties being elevated to drought warning status and a statewide drought watch,” Governor Hochul said. “Across the state, local water restrictions and educating New Yorkers about how to help conserve water resources are crucial steps to help prevent a more severe shortage until conditions improve.”

Residents In Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester Told To Conserver Water

New York State is asking all residents in Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

Residents in those counties dependent on private groundwater wells are told its very important to conserve water over the next few weeks.

1st Drought Warning In New York City In Over 20 Years

The drought warning now in effect for New York City is the first drought warning issued in the city for over 20 years.

“As our city and watershed continue to experience significant precipitation shortages, today, I’m upgrading our drought watch to a drought warning, pausing our Delaware Aqueduct repair project, and ordering our agencies to immediately implement water saving measures. Our city vehicles may look a bit dirtier, and our subways may look a bit dustier, but it’s what we have to do to delay or stave off a more serious drought emergency. We need New Yorkers to continue to save water, too, so we can water our parks and fill our pools this coming summer," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

