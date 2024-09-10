New York Is The “Best State” For Mega Millions, Powerball Winners

Ahead of a historic Mega Millions jackpot, New Yorkers may enjoy learning that the Empire State is the "best state" for lottery winners.

Lottery players in New York State are going to be lining up Tuesday to take their shot at claiming one of the biggest Mega Millions jackpots in history.

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million

The top prize up for grabs Tuesday night is now at least $800 million.

If someone hits the Sept. 10th jackpot, they will claim one of the biggest Mega Millions jackpots in history. Only the game’s six jackpots over $1 billion have been higher, according to lottery officials.

In 2024, only two jackpots have hit. The most recent was on June 4, which was worth $1.128 billion. By the way, that enormous prize is still unclaimed. Winners in New Jersey have one year from the drawing date to claim.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, officials say.

Study: New York Is The Best State For Mega Millions Winners

A spokesperson from Lucky.me reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know some great news for lottery players in the Empire State.

Lucky.me analyzed lottery data dating back to 1997 to determine New York is the "best state for Mega Millions winners."

Officials tell us that New York State has the most Mega Millions wins in the past decade, 14.

Since 2003, New York has 35 combined wins between Mega Millions and Powerball, according to Lucky.me.

