Study: New York Home To The Most Aggressive Drivers In The World

If you've ever driven in New York and thought "everyone drives like a maniac," you weren't imagining it.

The world thinks the same.

New York Ranks Among The Most Aggressive Places To Drive In The Entire World

Photo by why kei on Unsplash man driving a car wearing wrist watch

A new global survey from DiscoverCars.com ranked New York among the most aggressive places to drive on the planet, putting the Empire State in the same company as some of the most notoriously chaotic driving destinations in the world.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The car rental comparison site surveyed more than 700 drivers around the world, asking them to name the specific locations where they encountered the most aggressive driving.

New York Lands In The Top Five Worldwide

New York came in fifth place globally, landing right behind London, Naples, Rome, and Paris.

"New York specifically was name-checked as one of the top US states where people said they had experienced this behavior on the roads. It was the fifth most mentioned state or city worldwide," DiscoverCars.com told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

DiscoverCars.com DiscoverCars.com

New York was the only U.S. location to crack the global top five, beating out every other state and city in the country when it comes to road rage reputation.

Nationally, the United States also ranked second in the world for most aggressive driving overall, with American drivers rating their fellow motorists 3.4 out of 5 on an aggression scale.

What's Driving New Yorkers Crazy On The Road

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash man driving vehicle with GPS system turned on

The survey also asked drivers what annoys them most about other motorists/

Not using turn signals: 56%,

Tailgating: 46%

Slow driving in the passing lane: 43%

Distracted driving at 39%.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.