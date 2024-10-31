New York Helping Hudson Valley Family After Unimaginable Tragedy

New York State residents are doing what they can to help the surviving family members after a triple shooting.

A son is dead while his mother and brother continue to fight for their lives.

Deadly Triple Shooting In Westchester County, Suspect Found In Putnam County

More Details About Suspect, Victims

Police say they found Jimenez hiding in a real estate office in Putnam Valley after he had been on the run for hours.

Police allege he shot his girlfriend and her two teenage sons, during a "domestic dispute."

The deceased victim was identified as 15-year-old Michael Raimondi.

The surviving victims are 38-year-old Christina Raimondi and her 13-year-old son.

Both remain at local hospitals after "suffering serious wounds from an illegally possessed handgun," according to police.

GoFundMe For Hudson Valley Family

A GoFundMe was set up for the surviving victims to help with their medical care, therapy, funeral arrangements and the "support they need to start healing."

"As Christina fights for her life, she faces the unimaginable reality of having to bury her child. Their road to recovery will be long, arduous, and filled with immense challenges," the GoFundMe states.

As of this writing, over $125,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

