Parasitic Brain Disease Causing Massive Warning For New Yorkers

A vacation hotspot beloved by New Yorkers is now "epicenter" of a parasitic brain disease.

Warning To All New Yorkers Heading Here

Rob Cowie, UH Manoa

According to the Independent, Hawaii has become the "epicenter" of Rat lungworm disease, a parasitic disease.

"Rat lungworm disease is endemic in the State of Hawaiʻi. Human cases and infected intermediate hosts (snails and slugs) have been identified on all of the islands," the Hawaii health department states.

The parasitic disease mostly impacts the brain and spinal cords of humans.

Jaynee Kim, Bishop Museum, Hawaii Health

Symptoms To Watch For

Typical symptoms include headaches, stiff neck, fever, nausea and vomiting. But it can sometimes cause more severe neurological issues like paralysis, seizures, and confusion.

Below are symptoms that come on, typically within a few hours or days

Nausea with/without vomiting

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Lethargy (tiredness) and insomnia (inability to sleep)

Fever

Cough

Pruritus (itching) with/without rash

Hypersensitivity to touch including burning pain with itchiness

Severe and constant headache

Within a few days to weeks the symptoms can progress to:

Muscle pain, neck stiffness

Paresthesia and hyperesthesia, frequently described as itching, pain, tingling,

crawling or burning sensations

Diplopia (double vision)

Photophobia (light sensitivity)

Limb weakness

Bowel or bladder dysfunction

Seizures

Early diagnosis and treatment are important, officials stress.

How Humans Get Infected

health.hawaii.gov

The disease is carried bat rats. Rats pass the disease from its feces.

Humans can become infected by accidentally ingesting the parasite. This can happen by eating raw or undercooked snails or slugs that have consumed rat feces containing the parasite, or by consuming contaminated produce that haven't been properly washed.

