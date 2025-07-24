Parasitic Brain Disease Causing Massive Warning For New Yorkers
A popular destination for New Yorkers is now the “epicenter” of a terrifying brain parasite. The symptoms are worse than you might expect.
Warning To All New Yorkers Heading Here
According to the Independent, Hawaii has become the "epicenter" of Rat lungworm disease, a parasitic disease.
"Rat lungworm disease is endemic in the State of Hawaiʻi. Human cases and infected intermediate hosts (snails and slugs) have been identified on all of the islands," the Hawaii health department states.
The parasitic disease mostly impacts the brain and spinal cords of humans.
Symptoms To Watch For
Typical symptoms include headaches, stiff neck, fever, nausea and vomiting. But it can sometimes cause more severe neurological issues like paralysis, seizures, and confusion.
Below are symptoms that come on, typically within a few hours or days
- Nausea with/without vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Diarrhea
- Lethargy (tiredness) and insomnia (inability to sleep)
- Fever
- Cough
- Pruritus (itching) with/without rash
- Hypersensitivity to touch including burning pain with itchiness
- Severe and constant headache
Within a few days to weeks the symptoms can progress to:
- Muscle pain, neck stiffness
- Paresthesia and hyperesthesia, frequently described as itching, pain, tingling,
- crawling or burning sensations
- Diplopia (double vision)
- Photophobia (light sensitivity)
- Limb weakness
- Bowel or bladder dysfunction
- Seizures
Early diagnosis and treatment are important, officials stress.
How Humans Get Infected
The disease is carried bat rats. Rats pass the disease from its feces.
Humans can become infected by accidentally ingesting the parasite. This can happen by eating raw or undercooked snails or slugs that have consumed rat feces containing the parasite, or by consuming contaminated produce that haven't been properly washed.
