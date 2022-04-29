New York Governor: ‘Historic Funding’ For Hudson Valley Students

New York's Governor is proud to announce "historic state funding" for schools in the Hudson Valley. One lawmaker believes "these landmark investments" will ensure a bright future for Hudson Valley students.

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what she called "historic state funding" for Yonkers schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Historic Funding For Yonkers School Districts

"This aid is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented investment in education in the FY 2023 State Budget," the governor's office stated. "Those investments include a statewide school aid increase of $2.1 billion, including a $1.5 billion increase in Foundation Aid and a $125 million increase in pre-kindergarten for four-year-old children. Additionally, the Budget provides $100 million in matching funds to provide academic and mental health supports for students and educators."

The 2023 state budget provides $360.1 million in state aid to Yonkers City schools in 2022-2023. That number marks an increase of $25.5 million, or 7.6 percent, over the previous school year, officials say.

"Our FY 2023 State Budget includes historic investments that will make a difference in people's lives now and for years to come, including a record investment in our public schools - the largest in state history," Hochul stated said. "The COVID-19 pandemic was an unimaginable experience forced upon our teachers and students, but they rose to the challenge. It is now our responsibility to ensure they have support to get back on track, recover, and thrive and I thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for her collaboration on this budget which unleashes the power of New York's education system."

This includes 2022-23 Foundation Aid of $246.7 million, a year-to-year increase of $12.7 million or 5.4 percent. The Yonkers City School District also receives $19.6 million of VLT aid, and an additional $12 million in the SED budget.

Landmark Investments For Hudson Valley Students

The state budget also increases school aid in the Mid-Hudson region by $358.7 million, or 13 percent, including a $267.3 million, or 15.0 percent, increase in Foundation Aid, officials say.

"I'm proud that we are continuing to build on the efforts I helped lead over the past years to fully fund our schools so that regardless of zip code or school district, every New York student has access to a high-quality education. This past budget, it was important that effort pushed forward with Governor Hochul, Senate Education Chair Shelley Mayer, the Democratic Senate Majority, and our partners in the Assembly. Working together, we were able to bring home these historic levels of funding to our students in Yonkers and across New York State. These landmark investments in students from cradle to college will ensure a bright path forward for New York," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

