New York Gmail Users Warned About Very Realistic AI Takeover Scam

About 2.5 billion Gmail users need to know about this super realistic scam where AI is taking over accounts.

Sam Mitrovic, an IT consultant and tech blogger, is sounding the alarm about this latest scam.

Super Realistic AI Scam Call From Gmail Scam

Mitrovic says the scam is "super realistic." Below are key details about how he was nearly scammed.

Scam Attempt 1

He received a notification to approve a Gmail account recovery attempt.

He deniend the request

Phone call 40 minutes later from "Google Sydney"

He ignored the phone call

Scam Attempt 2, 1 Week Later

Another notification to approve a Gmail account recovery attempt

Another call, about 40 minutes later from "Google Sydney"

This time he picked up. Mitrovic explains:

It’s an American voice, very polite and professional. The number is Australian. He introduces himself and says that there is suspicious activity on my account. He asks if I’m travelling, when I said no, he asks if I logged in from Germany to which I reply no. He says that someone has had access to my account for a week and that they have downloaded the account data.

Mitrovic then asked for an email to try and prove the hack. While talking, he realized he was talking with an AI robot.

The email looked very realistic, but was sent from GoogleMail@InternalCaseTracking.com, which is a "non-Google domain."

Mitrovic is an IT expert. He says these tips are why he knew it was a scam attempt.

I received account recovery notifications which I didn’t initiate. Google doesn’t call Gmail users if you don’t have Google Business Profile connected. The email contained a To email address not connected to a Google domain. There were no other active sessions on my Google account apart from my own. Email headers showed how the email was spoofed. Reverse number search showed others who received the same scam call.

While Mitrovic didn't get fooled, he sadly learned others have been scammed by this exact trick.

Google Provides Tips To Avoid New Scams

Google is looking into this scam. The company recently posted a blog offering "top tips for spotting email, phone, text and web scams, and a new phishing quiz to test your knowledge."

CLICK HERE to read the tips.

