New York Giving Upstate New York Emergency Help After Debby

Emergency assistance is available to many residents impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced late Sunday that emergency assistance is available to support homeowners in five counties impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

Allegany, Delaware, Franklin, Steuben, and St. Lawrence Counties

Hurricane Debby Heads Towards Florida's Big Bend Region Getty Images loading...

New York Homes and Community Renewal is launching an emergency repair program for homeowners in Allegany, Delaware, Franklin, Steuben, and St. Lawrence Counties impacted by the storm.

“State agencies have teams on the ground helping to clear damage and we are working with our local partners as they begin damage assessments,” Hochul said. “We will continue to provide rapid relief for impacted residents and municipalities as these communities rebuild from the devastating remnants of Hurricane Debby.”

Hurricane Debby Heads Towards Florida's Big Bend Region Getty Images loading...

Severe weather rolled through the region last week and caused extensive flooding.

"As these state-based resources are deployed, disaster recovery experts from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services have begun working with their local counterparts to assess damage statewide in order to determine the state’s ability to request federal disaster relief resources from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration," Hochul's office states.

Grants Up To $50,000 Available To Eligible Homeowners

According to Hochul's office, grants of up to $50,000 are now available to eligible homeowners in Allegany, Delaware, Franklin, Steuben, and St. Lawrence counties. Officials say the money can be used to address health and safety repairs that are not covered by insurance or other disaster relief programs.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"The program will be administered by local partners who will work directly with affected homeowners and assist them with insurance claims, the repair and reconstruction process and reimbursement requests," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

Hurricane Debby Heads Towards Florida's Big Bend Region Getty Images loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Eligible homeowners interested in applying can CLICK HERE.

Is Your Name on the 2024 Hurricane Names List?

Below is the complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

What do you need to prepare?