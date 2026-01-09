New York Ghost Towns Hiding In Plain Sight Exposed

New York is home to dozens of eerie ghost towns still frozen in time.

We've learned about many in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

What Is A Ghost Town?

Have you ever driven through a stretch of New York and noticed a cluster of buildings that look like they just stopped? No cars in driveways or parking lots, no kids playing, just buildings getting older and older looking.

Well, that's what many call a ghost town. They are actually more common than you might think.

A ghost town is a settlement that was once bustling but has since been abandoned or seen its population drop very, very low.

The key part of a ghost town is infrastructure is still there. You’ll see houses, storefronts, and roads, but the heartbeat of the community is gone.

Reasons For Ghost Towns

There are a few reasons for ghost towns in New York. One is something like coal, gold, silver, or other resourcesthat were once found there.

Once they dry up, people pack their bags and move on to the next big thing.

Or it could be that things were built nearby. Say a new railroad or interstate was built ten miles away. Then, businesses that relied on residents and travelers move on because they no longer have customers.

Sometimes nature just wins. Floods, fires, or other disasters caused by nature forced an entire town to move for safety.

Ghost Towns in Our Backyard?

Believe it or not, there are many ghost towns in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York! While some ghost towns are empty, others have what historians call a "skeleton population."

You might find a dozen people still living there, in a town that once held thousands.

Here is a list of ghost towns, abandoned hamlets, and lost settlements across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Hudson Valley

Doodletown – Rockland County

Johnsontown – Rockland County

Jones Point – Rockland County

Rockland Lake (Village) – Rockland County

Roseton – Orange County

Oswego (Hamlets near Lagrange) – Dutchess County

Dicktown – Putnam County

Doanesburgh – Putnam County

Kensico (Submerged) – Westchester County

Trapps Mountain – Ulster County

West Hurley (Submerged) – Ulster County

Brownville – Ulster County

Potterville – Ulster County

Upstate & Adirondacks

Tahawus (also known as Adirondac) – Essex County

Shavertown (Submerged) – Delaware County

Agloe (The "Paper Town") – Delaware County

Conklingville (Evacuated for damming) – Saratoga County

Happy Valley – Oswego County

Jayville – St. Lawrence County

Jerden Falls – Lewis County

Reynoldston – Franklin County

Delta (Submerged) – Oneida County

New Ireland – Cattaraugus County

Elko (Quaker Bridge) – Cattaraugus County

Onoville – Cattaraugus County

Red House – Cattaraugus County

Valentown – Ontario County

Waterville (Abandoned hamlet) – Montgomery County

