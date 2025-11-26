New York Flu Cases Skyrocket With Bigger Surge Expected

The flu continues to spread across New York and the Hudson Valley.

New York State released new data, and it's bad news with the holidays coming.

Flu Cases Up Nearly 50 Percent In New York State

Piotr Marcinski Piotr Marcinski loading...

According to the New York State Department of Health, new cases are up nearly 50 percent during the week ending November 15, the latest week on record.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The previous week, cases were up 80 percent. So this means in the past two weeks, the flu has skyrocketed at alarming rates across New York State.

Minus counties in the five boroughs, the flu is spreading across the Hudson Valley more than all other counties in New York.

Flu Expected To Get Worse

moodboard moodboard loading...

Experts believe an even bigger surge in cases is likely in the near future. That's due to people gathering for Thanksgiving and other upcoming holidays.

Right now, a new flu strain called Subclade K is the dominant strain across New York.

It popped up in Asia first, already prompting Japan to declare a flu epidemic. It also concerned health experts in the United Kingdom because the influenza season began a month earlier than normal.

Anna BizoÃƒâ€¦Ã‚â€ž Anna BizoÃƒâ€¦Ã‚â€ž loading...

That's causing some infectious disease experts in the U.S. to predict a nasty flu season this year, especially with vaccination rates dropping.

Officials continue to say the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. To find a flu shot clinic in your community, visit vaccines.gov.

Keep Reading:

Tips To Prevent The Flu

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season