There's a new realistic Facebook scam that's too realistic not to warn everyone you know.

This morning around 5 a.m., I was shocked to see a Facebook message from "Meta AI Assistant" claiming Meta (Facebook) has received reports of unusual activity on my account.

New Facebook Scam To Watch Out For

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash Messenger and Facebook app icons as glossy blue 3D squares on a blue background

Below is the exact message:

🚨͏͏͏ M͏͏͏e͏͏͏t͏͏͏a͏͏͏ A͏͏͏l͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏t͏͏͏ 🔒͏͏͏ W͏͏͏e͏͏͏'͏͏͏v͏͏͏e͏͏͏ r͏͏͏e͏͏͏c͏͏͏e͏͏͏i͏͏͏v͏͏͏e͏͏͏d͏͏͏ r͏͏͏e͏͏͏p͏͏͏o͏͏͏r͏͏͏t͏͏͏s͏͏͏ o͏͏͏f͏͏͏ u͏͏͏n͏͏͏u͏͏͏s͏͏͏u͏͏͏a͏͏͏l͏͏͏ a͏͏͏c͏͏͏t͏͏͏i͏͏͏v͏͏͏i͏͏͏t͏͏͏y͏͏͏ o͏͏͏n͏͏͏ y͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏r͏͏͏ a͏͏͏c͏͏͏c͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏,͏͏͏ s͏͏͏u͏͏͏c͏͏͏h͏͏͏ a͏͏͏s͏͏͏ h͏͏͏a͏͏͏r͏͏͏a͏͏͏s͏͏͏s͏͏͏m͏͏͏e͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏ o͏͏͏r͏͏͏ i͏͏͏m͏͏͏p͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏s͏͏͏o͏͏͏n͏͏͏a͏͏͏t͏͏͏i͏͏͏o͏͏͏n͏͏͏,͏͏͏ o͏͏͏r͏͏͏ p͏͏͏o͏͏͏s͏͏͏t͏͏͏s͏͏͏ c͏͏͏o͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏a͏͏͏i͏͏͏n͏͏͏i͏͏͏n͏͏͏g͏͏͏ c͏͏͏o͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏e͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏ o͏͏͏r͏͏͏ i͏͏͏m͏͏͏a͏͏͏g͏͏͏e͏͏͏s͏͏͏ t͏͏͏h͏͏͏a͏͏͏t͏͏͏ v͏͏͏i͏͏͏o͏͏͏l͏͏͏a͏͏͏t͏͏͏e͏͏͏ o͏͏͏u͏͏͏r͏͏͏ c͏͏͏o͏͏͏p͏͏͏y͏͏͏r͏͏͏i͏͏͏g͏͏͏h͏͏͏t͏͏͏ p͏͏͏o͏͏͏l͏͏͏i͏͏͏c͏͏͏i͏͏͏e͏͏͏s͏͏͏.͏͏͏ 🔍͏͏͏ I͏͏͏f͏͏͏ y͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏ b͏͏͏e͏͏͏l͏͏͏i͏͏͏e͏͏͏v͏͏͏e͏͏͏ t͏͏͏h͏͏͏i͏͏͏s͏͏͏ i͏͏͏s͏͏͏ a͏͏͏ m͏͏͏i͏͏͏s͏͏͏t͏͏͏a͏͏͏k͏͏͏e͏͏͏,͏͏͏ p͏͏͏l͏͏͏e͏͏͏a͏͏͏s͏͏͏e͏͏͏ v͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏i͏͏͏f͏͏͏y͏͏͏ y͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏r͏͏͏ i͏͏͏d͏͏͏e͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏i͏͏͏t͏͏͏y͏͏͏ t͏͏͏o͏͏͏ e͏͏͏n͏͏͏s͏͏͏u͏͏͏r͏͏͏e͏͏͏ y͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏ a͏͏͏r͏͏͏e͏͏͏ t͏͏͏h͏͏͏e͏͏͏ a͏͏͏c͏͏͏c͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏ o͏͏͏w͏͏͏n͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏ a͏͏͏n͏͏͏d͏͏͏ a͏͏͏r͏͏͏e͏͏͏ n͏͏͏o͏͏͏t͏͏͏ v͏͏͏i͏͏͏o͏͏͏l͏͏͏a͏͏͏t͏͏͏i͏͏͏n͏͏͏g͏͏͏ M͏͏͏e͏͏͏t͏͏͏a͏͏͏'͏͏͏s͏͏͏ T͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏m͏͏͏s͏͏͏ o͏͏͏f͏͏͏ S͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏v͏͏͏i͏͏͏c͏͏͏e͏͏͏.͏͏͏ 🔗͏͏͏ P͏͏͏l͏͏͏e͏͏͏a͏͏͏s͏͏͏e͏͏͏ v͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏i͏͏͏f͏͏͏y͏͏͏ y͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏r͏͏͏ a͏͏͏c͏͏͏c͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏ u͏͏͏s͏͏͏i͏͏͏n͏͏͏g͏͏͏ t͏͏͏h͏͏͏e͏͏͏ f͏͏͏i͏͏͏l͏͏͏e͏͏͏ a͏͏͏t͏͏͏t͏͏͏a͏͏͏c͏͏͏h͏͏͏e͏͏͏d͏͏͏ b͏͏͏e͏͏͏l͏͏͏o͏͏͏w͏͏͏.͏͏͏ ⛔️͏️͏͏͏️͏͏͏ I͏͏͏f͏͏͏ y͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏ f͏͏͏a͏͏͏i͏͏͏l͏͏͏ t͏͏͏o͏͏͏ c͏͏͏o͏͏͏m͏͏͏p͏͏͏l͏͏͏e͏͏͏t͏͏͏e͏͏͏ t͏͏͏h͏͏͏e͏͏͏ v͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏i͏͏͏f͏͏͏i͏͏͏c͏͏͏a͏͏͏t͏͏͏i͏͏͏o͏͏͏n͏͏͏ p͏͏͏r͏͏͏o͏͏͏c͏͏͏e͏͏͏s͏͏͏s͏͏͏ w͏͏͏i͏͏͏t͏͏͏h͏͏͏i͏͏͏n͏͏͏ 2͏͏͏4͏͏͏ h͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏r͏͏͏s͏͏͏,͏͏͏ y͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏r͏͏͏ a͏͏͏c͏͏͏c͏͏͏o͏͏͏u͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏ w͏͏͏i͏͏͏l͏͏͏l͏͏͏ b͏͏͏e͏͏͏ p͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏m͏͏͏a͏͏͏n͏͏͏e͏͏͏n͏͏͏t͏͏͏l͏͏͏y͏͏͏ d͏͏͏i͏͏͏s͏͏͏a͏͏͏b͏͏͏l͏͏͏e͏͏͏d͏͏͏.͏͏͏

Warning: This Is A Scam

Welber Zone Welber Zone

A second message was a link to click on to "c͏͏͏o͏͏͏m͏͏͏p͏͏͏l͏͏͏e͏͏͏t͏͏͏e͏͏͏ t͏͏͏h͏͏͏e͏͏͏ v͏͏͏e͏͏͏r͏͏͏i͏͏͏f͏͏͏i͏͏͏c͏͏͏a͏͏͏t͏͏͏i͏͏͏o͏͏͏n͏͏͏ p͏͏͏r͏͏͏o͏͏͏c͏͏͏e͏͏͏s͏͏͏s͏͏͏."

My tired eyes were shocked to see the message. It looked real. But I did wonder why (if this was real) I received a message and not an official notification.

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I then scrolled up in the message box and realized it was from a friend I haven't spoken with in some time. Thankfully, there were some messages, or I would have been duped.

I assume if I clicked the link, my account would have been hacked. I'm sharing this now so that others don't fall for this devious trick.

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