New York Driver Killed on ‘Deadly’ Hudson Valley Road On Independence Day

One person is dead and another person injured following a crash on one of the "worst roads and intersections" in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on Independence Day.

"The Ulster County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 44 55 in Gardiner," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Ulster County Sheriff's Office Investigates Fatal Accident on Independence Day in Gardiner, New York

On Monday, July 4, around 8:15 p.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Route 44 and Route 55 in Gardiner, New York for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident with serious injuries.

The accident also occurred near the intersection with State Route 299, police say. One person on Facebook noted the fatal accident occurred on one of the "worst roads and intersections in Ulster County."

"1 of the worst roads and intersections in Ulster County. People drive it way too fast. Prayers to all of the families who are involved," one person commented on Facebook.

Fatal Accident In Ulster County, New York

Arriving deputies learned one of the drivers died from injuries sustained in the crash.

"One of the vehicle operators ultimately succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office added in a press release.

Second Driver Injured In Fatal Accident in Gardiner, New York

The second driver suffered undisclosed serious injuries. Neither driver's name, age, or gender were released. One person on Facebook said her son was the injured driver adding a man died in the crash.

"My son was one of the vehicles involved. Rip to the poor man that lost his life. That road is deadly," Carrie Beneway wrote on Facebook.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has yet to release details of what caused this fatal crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"The investigation is ongoing at this time and further information will be available pending notification to next of kin," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said.

Beneway wrote on Facebook that a convertible Mercedes "taking those dangerous turns too fast," crossed into her son's lane which caused her son's truck to "go up over the Mercedes."

