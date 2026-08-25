New York COVID Cases Surge As Summer Wave Spreads Nationwide

The "summer surge" of COVID-19 cases in New York State is underway.

According to the CDC, COVID numbers are spiking across the nation.

Summer Surge Of COVID

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

For the first time this summer, the CDC says infections are actively growing or likely growing in all 50 U.S. states. Data collected through wastewater shows that cases have more than doubled since July nationwide.

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According to the CDC's latest data, COVID cases across New York State are "growing."

CDC CDC

The good news is that officials say that this summer's surge is still lower than this time last year. Plus, the CDC categorizes overall emergency department visits and severe illness from the virus as "very low" across the region.

What's Driving This Summer Surge

The current late-summer wave is primarily driven by the highly contagious XFG.1.1 variant, which evolved out of previous Omicron strains. It now accounts for about 40 percent of all COVID cases nationwide.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Visualization of the coronavirus causing COVID-19

The original XFG strain emerged in Southeast Asia in early 2025, which caused last summer's wave in the United States. It's since mutated into the current XFG.1.1 sublineage.

While very contagious, research shows that there's no evidence indicating the XFG.1.1 strain causes more severe illness, hospitalizations, or deaths than prior strains.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Expected To Peak In Early September

Photo by Ed Us on Unsplash a person in a red shirt and white gloves

Officials think that this summer surge will peak in early September. That's tied to a new vaccine that's being formulated to target the dominant XFG variant.

The updated vaccine should be released this fall.

Early COVID Symptoms

5 Early Omicron Symptoms

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