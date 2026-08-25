New York COVID Cases Surge As Summer Wave Spreads Nationwide
The "summer surge" of COVID-19 cases in New York State is underway.
According to the CDC, COVID numbers are spiking across the nation.
Summer Surge Of COVID
For the first time this summer, the CDC says infections are actively growing or likely growing in all 50 U.S. states. Data collected through wastewater shows that cases have more than doubled since July nationwide.
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According to the CDC's latest data, COVID cases across New York State are "growing."
The good news is that officials say that this summer's surge is still lower than this time last year. Plus, the CDC categorizes overall emergency department visits and severe illness from the virus as "very low" across the region.
What's Driving This Summer Surge
The current late-summer wave is primarily driven by the highly contagious XFG.1.1 variant, which evolved out of previous Omicron strains. It now accounts for about 40 percent of all COVID cases nationwide.
The original XFG strain emerged in Southeast Asia in early 2025, which caused last summer's wave in the United States. It's since mutated into the current XFG.1.1 sublineage.
While very contagious, research shows that there's no evidence indicating the XFG.1.1 strain causes more severe illness, hospitalizations, or deaths than prior strains.
These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Expected To Peak In Early September
Officials think that this summer surge will peak in early September. That's tied to a new vaccine that's being formulated to target the dominant XFG variant.
The updated vaccine should be released this fall.
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