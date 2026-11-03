What Republicans Need To Happen To Take Control Of New York

With Election Day nearly here, the most recent polls show Governor Kathy Hochul ahead of Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman by double digits, but Republicans have competed statewide in New York before, and any path for Blakeman runs through the Hudson Valley.

What Bruce Blakeman Would Need To Beat Kathy Hochul

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The latest Siena poll has Hochul up by 14 points among likely voters. A Quinnipiac poll has Hochul up by 9 points. Late this summer, Blakeman said the race was "neck and neck."

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In 2022, Hochul defeated Republican Lee Zeldin by about six points.

Because Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York by more than two to one in voter registration, a Republican cannot win on party loyalty alone. A winning path would generally require several things to happen at once.

New York City is a major obstacle

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Any Republican running for governor has to contend with the Democratic advantage in New York City.

In 2022, Hochul won New York City with approximately 70% of the vote. Zeldin's strongest performances came outside the five boroughs.

Blakeman would need to make significant inroads with voters in places like Staten Island, Queens and Brooklyn while preventing Hochul from building another enormous advantage in the city.

Hudson Valley, Long Island Is Key

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Blakeman is the Nassau County Executive, but winning Nassau County alone wouldn't be enough. Strong performances in Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Dutchess counties could make a significant difference.

These communities include independent voters and moderate Democrats who could play an important role in a statewide election.

Upstate New York and Western New York present another opportunity

He would also need heavy turnout in conservative upstate areas while staying competitive in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

Republicans traditionally perform well in many rural communities across Western New York, the Southern Tier and the North Country.

Independents and turnout matter

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Blakeman would also need a decisive win among independents on taxes, energy costs and bail laws.

Finally, a Republican victory would likely require lower Democratic turnout than expected.

Blakeman's challenge is bringing together suburban voters, independents and traditional Republican strongholds while making the Democratic advantage in New York City less overwhelming.

Whether that combination materializes will be decided by voters Tuesday.

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