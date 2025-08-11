New York State Confirms Massive Deer Issues In These Areas

New York is taking drastic steps to fight deer overpopulation. Here’s why this matters for your community.

New York State officials want hunters in many parts of the state to target extra deer.

Deer Hunting Applications Now Available In New York State

Deer Crossing Road jamesvancouver loading...

The New York State DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2025-26 season are now on sale.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any of DEC's license-issuing agents, or by telephone at 866-933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year.

3 Important Reminders For Deer Hunters

3 Important Reminders For Deer Hunters Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

New York State is Allowing Some Hunters To Harvest Extra Deer In Some Areas

23261930 Jupiterimages loading...

The DEC is allowing some hunters to target extra deer in many parts of the state. These areas have too many deer, officials say.

To try and control the deer population the DEC adjusts areas for Deer Management Permits.

The application process is open now. These permits give hunters a chance to harvest extra antlerless deer.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

This year, there are over 20 areas where the DEC wants hunters to harvest more antlerless deer. The DEC says the chance of getting a Deer Management Permit in these 20-plus areas is high for residents and non-residents.

Below are the Wildlife Management Unit where it's easier to get a DMP this year. (Note the photo shows the WMU boundaries overlaid on a map of NYS cities and towns.)

DEC DEC loading...

Hudson Valley

3M,

3P

3R

3S

Finger Lakes, Southern Tier

7R

8N

8R

8S

8J

Western New York

9A

9F

9G

8A

8C

8F

8G

Central New York

6P

7F

7H 7

7J

Long Island

IC

Ranking 50 United States by Deer Population

Ranking 50 United States by Deer Population The United States of America is home to one of the world's most impressive, and varied, deer herds. Using data gathered from each state by A-Z-Animals.com, let's count down to the state with the largest population of deer. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

New York State Whitetail Deer Trail Cam Photos