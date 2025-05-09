New York Confirms 25 Child Deaths—Most Could’ve Been Avoided

According to health officials, most of these deaths were preventable.

New York State health officials are shocked by the number of children who died from the flu this season.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald is analyzing the data from the 2024-2025 influenza season, which he says was a very "challenging flu season for all."

Many Children Died From The Flu

According to McDonald, this flu season was the most challenging for children.

The CDC reports 216 children died from the flu this season, which is the highest loss of young lives from the flu in 15 years.

In New York State, 25 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported this season.

25 New York Children Die From the Flu

According to McDonald, 25 influenza-associated pediatric deaths is "the highest recorded amount ever in New York."

Of the 25 deaths, only one was vaccinated. Five were too young to receive the vaccine.

"Vaccines are the best protection we have, and do save lives, including the lives of very young children who are too young to receive certain vaccines," McDonald stated.

It's recommended for children six months old and up. McDonald blames misinformation for vaccine hesitancy.

"Misinformation around vaccines has in recent years contributed to a rise in vaccine hesitancy and declining vaccination rates," he said.

The country's pediatric flu shot rate has nosedived in recent years, to just 49 percent, down from 64 percent five years ago.

"We live in a challenging time, where honest objective information is sometimes blurred by misinformation – therefore, it remains the Department's goal to continue to provide as much education and information as possible about flu and other vaccines that remain our best protection against many viruses and preventable diseases," McDonald said.

