New York Closes Beloved Hudson Valley Deli After Hospitalization

A Hudson Valley deli known for its top-rated food was suddenly shut down after a New York State raid. Officials say the reason is disturbing.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management is coming to the Hudson Valley on Friday following an investigation.

Illegal Sale Of Weed In Dutchess County, New York

According to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, officials shut down the E-ASY DELI, located at 81 Fallkill Ave in the town of Poughkeepsie, following an undercover operation and inspection.

"The enforcement action was the result of a report to the Office," the New York State Office of Cannabis Management told Hudson Valley Post.

According to DoorDash, the Dutchess County deli is known for its chicken over rice, lamb over rice, chop cheese sandwich, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, Philly cheese steak sandwich, bacon egg & cheese sandwich, and more.

On DoorDash, the deli has 4.3 stars out of 5, with one person calling the food "phenomenal" and another saying the deli makes the "best chicken over rice in the entire area."

1 Person Hospitalized After Illegal Sale OF Weed In Poughkeepsie, New York

Officials tell Hudson Valley Post the deli is now closed due to an "unlicensed cannabis sale" that led to a "hospitalization."

More details haven't been released.

Officials from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, New York State Senator Robert G. Rolison, Poughkeepsie Town Supervisor Rebecca Edwards, and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers are all scheduled to speak about the enforcement on Friday morning outside the deli.

This enforcement comes days after Hudson Valley Post reported that ER visits tied to weed are spiking, and experts say the crisis is only getting worse.

Smart Approaches to Marijuana tells us "Cannabis-related poisonings continue to be on the rise in New York."

