Deadly New York City Virus Now Claiming Lives In Hudson Valley

Two Hudson Valley residents are dead, and dozens are sick from a deadly virus. Here are the symptoms you need to look out for.

Legionnaires' disease was just confirmed in the Hudson Valley, after many were infected in New York City.

Legionnaires' Outbreak Reaches Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

As of this writing, seven New York City residents have died from Legionnaires' disease, and over 100 cases.

The disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grow in warm water, such as cooling towers.

People who are 50 years old or older, smokers, have a chronic lung disease, have a weakened immune system, or take medicines that weaken their immune system are most at risk of a serious illness.

Deadly Disease Reaches Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

This week, the Westchester County Health Commissioner confirmed two deaths are among the 37 residents diagnosed recently with Legionnaires' disease in Westchester County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Victims From White Plains, New Rochelle

Officials said the two people who died from the disease are from White Plains and New Rochelle.

Their names, ages, and genders weren't released.

If You Have Symptoms, Seek Help Right Away

Canva Canva loading...

Symptoms include flu-like illness, cough, chills, fatigue, fever, headaches, muscle aches, loss of appetite, confusion, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may not appear for two weeks after exposure.

If you're having symptoms, you're urged to see a healthcare provider immediately.

Keep Reading:

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store

The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store You won't believe just how many nasty, germy thinks you touch in a grocery store. Maybe it's time to get the hand sanitizer out. Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York