New Yorkers Are Fleeing The City—Hudson Valley Braces For Impact

Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley are seeing a sudden surge of new residents from New York City. We found out what’s driving the mass migration.

Upstate New York residents should prepare for their new neighbors to be from New York City.

Upcoming Election Means Many New York City Residents Plan To Move

Mayoral Candidate For New York Zohran Mamdani Holds Primary Election Night Party

New York City is already the most expensive place to live in all of America. But that's not what has residents wanting to flee.

According to realtors, people living in New York City are starting to explore homes in the Hudson Valley because Zohran Mamdani is expected to became New York City's next mayor.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, is leading in the polls. Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced he's dropping out of the race.

New York Mayor Eric Adams Holds Press Availability At City Hall

In New York City, the average home price is a whopping $2.95 million. The average apartment rent is $5,735 a month.

New York City Residents Looking To Move To Westchester County, New York

According to Westchester County-based real estate agents, there's been a big increase in New York City residents expressing interest in moving to Westchester County.

Google

"We are absolutely seeing a correlation between Zohran Mamdani’s surprise win in the Democratic primary and an uptick in real estate interest in Westchester," Zach and Heather Harrison told Realtor.com.

This all started after Mamdani's surprise primary win. Since that win, sales in Westchester County increased by at least 15 percent when compared to the same time period last year.

"Since the summer, nearly every buyer from the city we have taken out to see homes in Westchester has mentioned the mayoral election as one of the drivers for shopping in the suburbs," the Harrisons added.

The average home price in Westchester County is $729,999, which is over $300,000 more than the national average.

Because home prices are lower in other counties in the Hudson Valley, experts believe New York City residents may continue to move north.

