New York Braces For Major ICE Protests After Deadly Shootings

Many New Yorkers will be out in full force this weekend protesting ICE. Including in the Hudson Valley.

It's part of a nationwide shutdown in response to the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota

New Yorker To Protest ICE

"ICE Out" events this weekend refer to a nationwide general strike and series of protests organized to demand the removal of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from American cities.

It's organized under the banners of "National Shutdown" and "ICE Out of Everywhere." These movements call for a "day of no school, no work, and no shopping" to create an economic blackout.

Protesters are demanding an immediate halt to ICE and Border Patrol operations in cities, citing recent fatal shootings of civilians.

Protests Planned In Hudson Valley, Across New York State

Major rallies are scheduled for Friday across New York State. Including in:

Kingston

2:00 p.m. gathering at Kingston City Hall for an "ICE out" march and bike ride.

Newburgh

4:00 p.m. at the John Lewis Statue (Liberty and Broadway)

New York City

4:00 p.m. at Foley Square (Federal Plaza) in Lower Manhattan.

Syracuse

4:00 p.m. at Clinton Square.

Ithaca:

4:00 p.m. at the Bernie Milton Pavilion on N. Tioga St.

Mineola (Long Island)

6:00 p.m. at the Nassau County Legislative Building

Some locations aren't fully announced because they have private addresses. You can see a full list of protests by CLICKING HERE.

To see a full list of actions happening nationwide, go to nationalshutdown.org/actions. Some locations were omitted from our list as they were private addresses.

Saturday, January 31:

There are also "ICE Out of Everywhere" protests and community gatherings planned on Saturday, including in.

Syracuse: 10:30 a.m. Car Caravan Protest organized by Indivisible Onondaga. Meets behind the Scotch & Sirloin restaurant (3687 Erie Blvd E).

Brooklyn (Greenpoint): 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. "Crush ICE" Bake Sale at Archestratus Books + Foods to raise funds for victims in Minnesota.

Additional rallies are expected to be announced. You can check for live updates on the National Shutdown Action Map or through local chapters of Indivisible.

All participants are told to wear gloves, hats, and are urged to dress warmly.

