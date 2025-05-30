New York Begs Foreigners From These Countries To Visit ASAP

New York is investing heavily to attract international travelers. Governor Hochul says the Empire State’s economy depends on it.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of I LOVE NY's new integrated summer tourism and travel campaign

New I Love New York Ads

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Two new ads will run through August across New York State to attract tourists.

“Tourism is synonymous with New York State, thanks to all of our amazing attractions, from beaches to high peaks, from the Erie Canal to iconic museums and performing arts venues,” Governor Hochul said.

Fun Fact: The "I Love New York" logo was created by a Hudson Valley man. CLICK HERE to find out more.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

These feel-good ads highlights a wide-range of what the Empire State has to offer, including beaches, mountains, the Erie Canal, performing arts venues, horse racing, iconic museums and New York City.

These ads will appear on digital billboards, social media and on a mobile marketing tour at festivals and street fairs in 40 Northeast sites.

Google Google loading...

“This vital industry is facing challenging new political and economic headwinds. That's why supporting our tourism industry is more important than ever, and why we are getting out the message that no matter where you're from, you're always welcome in New York State," Hochul added.

New York Wants International Visitors

Hochul also says the state is working with the travel industry to attract international tourists, like those from Canada, the UK, Germany and Australia. International tourists typically spend more and stay longer when they visit, officials say.

State Cuts Funds To New York's "I Love New York" Tourism Office Getty Images loading...

"As part of this new campaign, I LOVE NY is extending a special invitation to international visitors – especially Canada, which represents New York's largest inbound international market," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

According to Hochul's office, these ads are needed because international visitors are "vital" to New York's economy.

I Love New York Names Empire State's 11 Best Pizzerias

I Love New York Names Empire State's 11 Best Pizzerias The travel and Empire State experts at I Love New York have scoured the state for what they call the "...crunchiest, cheesiest, and freshest..." pizza from Brooklyn, to the Capital Region, to Buffalo, and all points in between. Here are the 11 best statewide! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

LOOK: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor

LOOK: Highest-rated things to do in New York, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in New York using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Hudson Valley Wineries: Some of the Best in New York