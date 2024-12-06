New York Announces “Record Number Of New Jobs” In This Field

Looking for work? New York is proudly announcing "record job growth."

This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced "record high clean energy job growth" in New York State.

New York State added nearly 8,000 clean energy jobs in the past year. Growth in clean energy sector jobs more than doubled that of overall job growth statewide, Hochul's office reports.

“This report showcases the value of the clean energy transition and the tangible impact a thriving clean energy economy has on people’s livelihoods,” Governor Hochul said. “Through a combination of comprehensive workforce development initiatives and programs that are increasing clean energy deployment and reducing emissions from buildings, transportation, and the electric grid, we are fostering more prosperous communities with access to good-paying jobs statewide.”

2024 Clean Energy Industry Report Shows Record Growth In New York

The findings were released in the 2024 New York Clean Energy Industry Report.

The findings also determined:

“The growth we are seeing in New York’s clean energy job market is reflective of our momentum and unwavering commitment to reducing emissions and protecting the environment in New York State," "New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said.

Nearly 180,000 people are now employed in the clean energy sector in New York.

