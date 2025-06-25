This $24 Million Decision By New York Just Made National Waves

New York just made a $24 million decision that’s getting attention across the country. Here’s what Governor Hochul is funding—and why it matters now more than ever.

On Tuesday, on what was the third anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new funding for abortion care in New York.

New Abortion Care Funding In New York State

Hochul confirmed over $24 million in State grants made to organizations in New York State to fund abortion health care services under the New York State Abortion Access Program.

“Abortion is health care and I will always fight to protect reproductive rights for all New Yorkers and anyone receiving health care in New York,” Governor Hochul said.

Hochul's office says the program provides financial support to health care providers across the Empire State.

“As we face anti-choice extremists in leadership who aim to roll back these hard-fought-for rights, we will always fight to ensure access to reproductive care is protected here in New York and ensure that this state remains a safe harbor for those in need of abortion care," Hochul added.

Critical Funding

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald says this funding is critical to ensure that New Yorkers can access safe and supportive abortion services within their communities.

"As other states strip away protections, New York’s commitment to reproductive freedom has never been more important. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, we will continue ensuring abortion care is affordable, available, and accessible to anyone who needs it," McDonald told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

