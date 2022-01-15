New Timeline, Snow Totals For ‘Pretty Wild’ Hudson Valley, NY Storm

We have the up to date timeline and snow predictions for what's expected to be a "pretty wild" storm in the Hudson Valley.

"This weekend's storm is going to be pretty wild if nothing else. It's likely to have a little bit of everything, as it barrels up the east coast Sunday night. And if the current projections pan out, will probably leave just about nobody happy with the end result, Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting the following snow totals for the region:

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will develop from south to north from 7pm to 11pm Sunday. From 11pm to 3am snow should mix with sleet and freezing rain. A wintery mix and rain is expected from 3am to 7am with the wintery mix and rain tapering off from south to north between 7am and noon on Monday.

Hudson Valley Weather says to expect a period of heavy snow with an extended wintry mix possible, that will lead to very difficult travel.

Power outages are a concern depending on the track.

Ben Noll believes snow should start to fall across the region between 8 and 11 pm on Sunday night.

"Snow will change to rain for most places by 7am Monday, he wrote on Saturday."Roads will be snow-covered and slippery Sunday night, but improve on Monday morning. Additional light snow is possible on Monday night."

Noll's snow fall predictions are:

