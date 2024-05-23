New Scam Targets Drivers In New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

A record number of people are about to hit the road in New York State and there's a new scam to worry about.

Officials in New York and New Jersey say text message scams are designed to trick drivers into entering their banking or credit card information into a bogus website.

EZ-Pass Scam Targeting Drivers In New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority warns a text message, that claims to come from “NJ Turnpike toll services,” says you have an outstanding toll balance. To avoid a late fee the text also has link to pay your fee.

However, "NJ Turnpike toll services" is not associated with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority or any other toll agency, officials say.

According to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, similar scams are happening in Pennsylvania and other nearby states.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported on an identical scam that's happening across New York State.

Watch Out For These Texts In New York State

A scam text, that looks like the one seen below, is being sent to New Yorkers, according to New York State Thruway Authority

Tollsbymail: Take action now to clear your outstanding balance. Go to https://nytollservices.com to prevent $50.00 in additional fees.

EZ-Pass New York uses "Tolls by Mail NY," to collect any unpaid tolls. "Tolls by Mail NY," isn't affiliated with NYTOLLSERVICES.COM, officials say.

Example Of A Real Text From EZ-Pass

Here is an example of a real text from Tolls By Mail NY.

EZPNY: Pay Toll Now details for Conf # 123456789 can be viewed at www.tollsbymailny.com/ptn. Reply HELPTBM for help, STOPTBM to cancel. Msg & Data Rates May Apply

Record Number Of Drivers To Hit Roads Across New York State

AAA predicts 2.8 million New York State residents will be hitting the roads for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

Experts are warning New Yorkers it will take you about 70 percent longer to travel on the New York State Thruway. CLICK HERE for more information.

Here are the best and worst times to drive in New York State during the upcoming long holiday weekend.

Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

