New List Discovers The 25 Best Spots For Drinks In Hudson Valley, New York

New List Discovers The 25 Best Spots For Drinks In Hudson Valley, New York

Canva

Looking for a new spot in the Hudson Valley to grab drinks? Or the best? This list from Hudson Valley "elites" has got you covered.

The Yelp Hudson Valley Community Manager reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about it's new list of the "Top Places to Drink in Hudson Valley!"

Top Places To Drink In The Hudson Valley

The ranking highlights the very best places in the Hudson Valley for coffee, beer, craft cocktails and more.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

These rankings are based on reviews from "Yelp Elites," which is a diverse group of "some of Yelp’s most trusted and active community members."

Below are the top 25 places to drink in the Hudson Valley, according to Yelp.

#1 Mill House Brewing Company
Poughkeepsie, NY

Google Maps
loading...

#2 Kitchen & Coffee
Beacon, NY

#3 Melzingah Tap House
Beacon, NY

Google Maps
loading...

#4 Matcha Thomas
Beacon, NY

#5 Rough Draft Bar & Books
Kingston, NY

#6 Hudson Taco
Newburgh, NY

Google
loading...

#7 Benmarl Winery
Marlboro, NY

#8 Hudson Valley Brewery
Beacon, NY

#9 Divino Cucina Italiana
Hastings-On-Hudson, NY

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

#10 Mountain Brauhaus
Gardiner, NY

Canva/Google Maps/Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant
loading...

#11 Angry Orchard Cider House
Walden, NY

#12 Drowned Lands Brewery
Warwick, NY

#13 Operation Midnight Climax
White Plains, NY

#14 Sloop Brewing
Hopewell Junction, NY

Sloop Brewing Company
loading...

#15 An Artistic Taste
Harriman, NY

#16 The Dutchess Biercafe
Fishkill, NY

#17 Beekman Ale House

Sleepy Hollow, NY

#18 Brickmen Kitchen + Bar
Kingston, NY

#19 The Pamplemousse Project
White Plains, NY

#20 Ready Coffee
Wappingers Falls, NY

Ready Coffee
loading...

#21 Weed Orchards and Winery
Marlboro, NY

#22 Village Coffee and Goods
Kingston, NY

#23 Peekskill Coffee
Peekskill, NY

#24 Mimi’s Coffee House
Mount Kisco, NY

#25 Florrie Kaye's Tearoom
Carmel, NY

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Methodology:

"To determine the Top Places to Drink in Hudson Valley in 2024, according to Yelp Elites, we identified businesses in relevant categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members between August 2023 and August 2024. Only businesses in and around the Hudson Valley area were considered," a Yelp spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Businesses the Hudson Valley Has Welcomed in 2024

Businesses the Hudson Valley Has Welcomed in 2024

Check out some of the great new eateries and watering holes that have come to the Hudson Valley in 2024 so far!

Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

Where to Grab a Brew with a View in the Hudson Valley

Where to Grab a Brew with a View in the Hudson Valley

What better way to enjoy the sweeping Hudson Valley's views than with a locally brewed beverage? Here are a number of great places to hit if you're in search of a fun day in the Hudson Valley.

Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

Keep Reading:

Scenic Dining Spots in the Hudson Valley

Scenic Dining Spots in the Hudson Valley

There are so many great views in the Hudson Valley as well as great restaurants! It's hard to see everything the Hudson Valley has to offer. Here is a list of 6 great dining spots around the Hudson Valley that also have gorgeous views.

Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

 

 

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Articles, Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post