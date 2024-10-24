New List Discovers The 25 Best Spots For Drinks In Hudson Valley, New York

Looking for a new spot in the Hudson Valley to grab drinks? Or the best? This list from Hudson Valley "elites" has got you covered.

The Yelp Hudson Valley Community Manager reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about it's new list of the "Top Places to Drink in Hudson Valley!"

Top Places To Drink In The Hudson Valley

The ranking highlights the very best places in the Hudson Valley for coffee, beer, craft cocktails and more.

These rankings are based on reviews from "Yelp Elites," which is a diverse group of "some of Yelp’s most trusted and active community members."

Below are the top 25 places to drink in the Hudson Valley, according to Yelp.

#1 Mill House Brewing Company

Poughkeepsie, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#2 Kitchen & Coffee

Beacon, NY

#3 Melzingah Tap House

Beacon, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#4 Matcha Thomas

Beacon, NY

#5 Rough Draft Bar & Books

Kingston, NY

#6 Hudson Taco

Newburgh, NY

Google Google loading...

#7 Benmarl Winery

Marlboro, NY

#8 Hudson Valley Brewery

Beacon, NY

#9 Divino Cucina Italiana

Hastings-On-Hudson, NY

#10 Mountain Brauhaus

Gardiner, NY

Canva/Google Maps/Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant Canva/Google Maps/Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant loading...

#11 Angry Orchard Cider House

Walden, NY

#12 Drowned Lands Brewery

Warwick, NY

#13 Operation Midnight Climax

White Plains, NY

#14 Sloop Brewing

Hopewell Junction, NY

Sloop Brewing Company Sloop Brewing Company loading...

#15 An Artistic Taste

Harriman, NY

#16 The Dutchess Biercafe

Fishkill, NY

#17 Beekman Ale House

Sleepy Hollow, NY

#18 Brickmen Kitchen + Bar

Kingston, NY

#19 The Pamplemousse Project

White Plains, NY

#20 Ready Coffee

Wappingers Falls, NY

Ready Coffee Ready Coffee loading...

#21 Weed Orchards and Winery

Marlboro, NY

#22 Village Coffee and Goods

Kingston, NY

#23 Peekskill Coffee

Peekskill, NY

#24 Mimi’s Coffee House

Mount Kisco, NY

#25 Florrie Kaye's Tearoom

Carmel, NY

Methodology:

"To determine the Top Places to Drink in Hudson Valley in 2024, according to Yelp Elites, we identified businesses in relevant categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members between August 2023 and August 2024. Only businesses in and around the Hudson Valley area were considered," a Yelp spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

