New Law In New York Will ‘Empower Bartenders,’ Changes To Bars

A New York State Senator from the Hudson Valley believes his legislation that was just signed by Gov. Hochul will "empower bartenders" and help all New Yorkers.

On Tuesday, Senator James Skoufis of New York's 39th District was at The Captain's Table in Monroe, New York with Orange County Tavern & Restaurant Association and Fearless Hudson Valley, Inc. to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign his legislation requiring human trafficking awareness to be part of bartender training courses.

His bill requires materials related to human trafficking awareness to be included in alcohol training awareness programs; requires such training to be developed in conjunction with and approved by the New York state interagency task force on human trafficking.

New York Gov. Signs 8 Human Trafficking Bills

Governor Hochul Makes Announcement With Mayor Adams In New York City Getty Images loading...

On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed the bill along with seven other pieces of legislation that officials believe will provide support and resources for victims of human trafficking across New York State.

"These new laws will ensure locations such as airports, bus terminals, hotels and truck stops prominently feature information on human trafficking. This will inform employees and visitors of crucial information about the horrible practice of human trafficking, as well as pro," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Bill Impacts All New York Bars

Three Frosted Beer Glasses on Granite Counter Getty Stock / ThinkStock, Janet Koelling loading...

According to Hochul's office, the bill the Governor signed will:

Require all New York State Liquor Authority-certified Alcohol Training Awareness Programs to include a human trafficking training component. This will increase the awareness and understanding of the signs of human trafficking to allow warning signs and victims to be identified in order to respond when needed.

New York State Ranks 4th In Nation For Human Trafficking

State Senator Skoufis thanked Hochul for signing the bill.

Senator James Skoufis Senator James Skoufis loading...

"Lawmakers shouldn't stand by while New York consistently ranks fourth in the nation for prevalence of human trafficking. Our legislation to empower bartenders to spot and stop this inhumane exploitation will protect countless victims of trafficking. I thank the Governor for signing this bill as well as the other protective measures in the package," Skoufis said in a press release.

