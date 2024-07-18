New Details: Upstate New York Plane Crash Kills All On Board
A plane crashed during severe weather in Upstate New York, killing all on board.
We've learned more information about the plane crash in Delaware County.
Fatal Plane Crash In Delaware County, New York
The New York State DEC recently released more information about the fatal crash. On June 30, at 2:30 p.m., Delaware County requested Forest Ranger search assistance for a plane crash in the area of Herrick Hollow Road.
The DEC organized the search. Between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., crews found pieces of the wings and tail.
More pieces of the plane were found after 5:30 p.m., but it took three more hours for the plane to be located.
Plane Crash: Town of Tompkins, Delaware County
Around 8:35 p.m., first responders found the rest of the wreckage. Officials also determined all five people on board were deceased, according to the DEC.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
The next day, first responders returned to the wreck to remove the bodies.
Rangers returned to the scene to assist other agencies. The subjects were extricated and turned over to the coroner.
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
5 Members From Same Family Killed In Plane Crash
They were later identified as 76-year-old Roger Beggs, 43-year-old Laura Van Epps, 43-year-old Ryan Van Epps, 12-year-old James Van Epps, and 10-year-old Harrison Von Epps.
All five are family members from the state of Georgia. The family spent the weekend in Cooperstown, New York for a baseball tournament.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The cause of the crash hasn't been identified. An unconfirmed tornado touched down in Delaware County just before the fatal plane crash. The potential twister killed one person.
Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State
Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York
LOOK: Counties with the most tornadoes in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading: