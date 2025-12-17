Coin Shakeup Coming To New York Could Create Future Fortunes
The penny is gone, but new coins are coming to New York State that could be worth a lot of money!
The end of the penny would be a big deal on its own, but it's lining up with a major overhaul of U.S. coins.
New Coins Coming To Celebrate America's 250th Birthday
New coins headed to New York State could become highly valuable collectibles tied to a major moment in American history.
The new coins are tied to America’s 250th birthday in 2026.
The U.S. Mint is rolling out plans for a special “America 250” coin program, giving quarters, dimes, and nickels new designs or markings tied to major moments in American history.
The Trump administration approved new quarter designs that focus heavily on pilgrims and early colonial imagery.
Plans for coins honoring abolition and major civil rights milestones were reportedly scrapped.
New Coins Could Be Worth A Lot Of Money
Coin experts believe the 2026 designs could become future collectibles, especially since they’ll feature dual dates: 1776 and 2026, tying the nation’s founding directly to the anniversary year.
In related news, the final pennies minted just sold for a combined $16.76 million.
To mark the end of two centuries of penny production, collectors snapped up 232 special three-coin sets, each with coins from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints plus a 24-karat gold penny marked with the Greek letter Omega.
