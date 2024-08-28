Nearly 50 Colleges Across New York Best In America

A new ranking, based directly on students, is giving high praise to many schools in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State.

The Princeton Review reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that a number of colleges from New York are highlighted as some of the best colleges in America.

On Tuesday, The Princeton Review, "one of the nation’s leading education services companies" released it's 2025 "Best College" rankings.

“The colleges we profile are truly a select group: they constitute about 15% of America's four-year institutions, Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Rob Franek stated.

Unlike other rankings that are based off academics, institutional data or college administrators' opinions, The Princeton Review's rankings are based off opinions from actual students.

Students complete an 89-question survey about their school.

Students rated their professors, administrators, financial aid, campus amenities, school services, and other aspects of life at their colleges. The most important factors are quality of life and academics.

Colleges From New York Named Best In America

Colleges from the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region, New York City and across the state made the list.

Below are the colleges in New York that were highlighted:

Albany State University of New York - University at Albany

Alfred Alfred University

Annandale-on-Hudson Bard College

Binghamton State University of New York - Binghamton University

Bronx Fordham University

Bronxville Sarah Lawrence College

Brooklyn City University of New York—Brooklyn College

Canton St. Lawrence University

Clinton Hamilton College

Elmira Elmira College

Geneseo State University of New York at Geneseo

Geneva Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Glen Cove Webb Institute

Hamilton Colgate University

Hempstead Hofstra University

Ithaca Cornell University

Ithaca Ithaca College

Kings Point United States Merchant Marine Academy

New Rochelle Iona University

Barnard College

City College of New York of The City University of New York

City University of New York—Baruch College

City University of New York—Hunter College

Columbia University

Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts at The New School

New York University

Pace University

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Potsdam Clarkson University

Poughkeepsie Marist College

Poughkeepsie Vassar College

Purchase Manhattanville University

State University of New York - Purchase College

City University of New York—Queens College

St. John's University

Riverdale Manhattan College

Rochester Nazareth University

Rochester Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester University of Rochester

Saratoga Springs Skidmore College

Schenectady Union College

St. Bonaventure St. Bonaventure University

Staten Island Wagner College

State University of New York - Stony Brook University

Syracuse Le Moyne College

Syracuse Syracuse University

Troy Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

West Point United States Military Academy

