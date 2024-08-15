National Weather Service: “Above” Average Precipitation This Winter In New York

The calendar says it's only mid-August, but weather experts are giving snow lovers exciting news about the upcoming winter.

As I write this article, the date says August 15. However, Fall is near. Halloween stores are opening, and pumpkin spice season is days a way. In fact, Dunkin' is now selling a "spiked" pumpkin spice latte with 6% ABV. CLICK HERE to find out more.

As the summer ends, many New Yorkers dread the thought of winter and weather experts are starting to release predictions for the upcoming winter.

'Stormy' Winter Expected In New York, 'Above-Normal Precipitation'

The Farmer's Almanac believes the upcoming New York winter will be "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.

"Taking into account the effect La Niña has on the weather, along with our long-standing formula, we anticipate the winter of 2024-25 will be wet and cold for most locations," the Farmer's Almanac states in Winter 2025 Extended Weather Forecast.

Seasonal Temperature Outlook For New York State This Winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is out with its "Seasonal Temperature Outlook" and "Seasonal Precipitation Outlook for the start of Winter.

These outlooks predict the temperature and precipitation for December 2024 as well as January and February 2025.

According to the NOAA, New Yorkers can expect "above" average temperatures.

"Above" Average Precipitation Expected This Winter In New York

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center is also calling for "above" average precipitation for New York.

